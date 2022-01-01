S Korea Prez expects March presidential election to bring hope for future

-
ALSO READ
Australia, S Korea sign $680 mn defence deal as Morrison, Moon Jae-In meet
North Korea rejects South's calls for end-of-war declaration
Moon seeks Australia's continued support for Korean Peninsula peace
Moon expects South Korea's trade to post all-time high this year
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
-
President Moon Jae-in said Saturday he expects the upcoming presidential election in March to bring hope for the future, with people to vote in a tight race between two main candidates.
"An election to pick a new president lies ahead," Moon said in a New Year's message posted on social media, adding he "expects an election that assures hope for the future together with people," reported Yonhap news agency.
The presidential election will be held on March 9, and recent polls showed that ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung had a lead over his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol.
Moon, whose single five-year term ends in May, said he will continue to spare no efforts to make 2022 a year to leap forward as a leading nation until his term ends.
With the Covid-19 pandemic entering its third year, Moon expressed his gratitude toward public health workers for their hard work during the pandemic.
Moon also thanked small merchants and self-employed people who have braced for economic pains of the pandemic.
Moon said he "deeply thanks anti-epidemic and medical workers for defending the anti-epidemic front line, small merchants and self-employed people for enduring difficulties, essential workers for supporting daily life and people for thinking of the safety of neighbors together."
Tighter social distancing rules will be extended for another two weeks until January 16 as health authorities are grappling with a surge in critical cases amid concerns over the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
--IANS
int/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU