S Korea's January factory activity grows at fastest pace in 6 months: PMI

-
ALSO READ
S Korea factory activity quickens but output, export orders shrink: PMI
Services PMI moderates to three month low in December amid Omicron fears
Asia's factory activity grows in Dec as firms take Omicron risks in stride
Services PMI jumps to 18-mth high in Aug as vax access, footfall improve
Services PMI rises to over a decade high of 58.4 in October
-
South Korea's factory activity grew at the sharpest pace since July last year as output and new order picked up but persistent supply chain woes weighed on the outlook, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.
The IHS Markit purchasing managers' index (PMI) jumped to 52.8 in January in seasonally adjusted terms from 51.9 in December, remaining above the 50-point mark that indicates expansion in activity for a 16th consecutive month.
New export orders for South Korean manufactured goods returned to expansionary territory of 50.4 from 49.5 in December with improving demand from the United States, Europe and China, in a sign global trade will continue to recover from the pandemic.
Output volumes rose for the first time in four months in January, thanks to increased new orders.
"South Korean manufacturers entered 2022 with the strongest improvement in operating conditions for six months. The improved reading of the Manufacturing PMI came as firms reported a renewed rise in output and the sharpest improvement in new order inflows since July," said Usamah Bhatti, an economist at IHS Markit, in a note accompanying the data.
"That said, supply chain disruption continued to hold back a stronger recovery in activity and demand in the manufacturing sector." The survey said a stronger recovery was held back by sustained material shortages and the impact of the Omicron variant.
In a sign of supply chain disruption, suppliers' delivery times deteriorated for the 27th month in a row.
A sub-index on job growth showed employment expanded for a second successive month in January, with firms reporting that more orders encouraged them to hire additional staff.
(Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sam Holmes)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU