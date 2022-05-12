S. Korea seeks to resume construction of 2 nuclear reactors in 2025: Report

-
South Korea's new administration will seek to resume currently suspended construction of two nuclear reactors in the coastal county of Uljin in 2025, government and industry sources said.
In its key policy implementation plan, apparently written in April, President Yoon Suk-yeol's transition team proposed restarting the construction of Shin-Hanul reactors No. 3 and No. 4 in the first half of 2025, according to sources.
Yoon said multiple times during his election campaign that he would scrap the Moon Jae-in administration's nuclear phase-out drive, Yonhap news agency reported.
The project to build the two 1,400-megawatt reactors has been on hold since 2017. They had been scheduled to be completed by 2023.
