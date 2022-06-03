S Korea shortlists 5 names among 30,000 entries for new presidential office

-
ALSO READ
South Korea's next leader Yeol faces escalating North's nuclear threat
North Korea fires unidentified projectile toward sea: South Korea military
US, S Korea say will consider expanding military drills to deter N Korea
N Korea unresponsive to Seoul's message about weekend border-crossing
'US, China, N.Korea agree in principle on formal end of Korean War'
-
Five names have been shortlisted for South Korea's new presidential office, it was announced on Friday
The shortlisted names are The People's House, Itaewon-ro 22, The People's Government Office, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri, Yonhap News Agency quoted the presidential office as saying.
The five were chosen from among 30,000 entries submitted by the public over a one-month period starting April 15.
The naming contest got under way after President Yoon Suk-yeol decided to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what used to be the defense ministry compound to draw closer to the public.
The former presidential office, which was called Cheong Wa Dae because of its blue roof, was located on a secluded compound on a hill.
Mineum derives from Chinese characters that mean "people" and "voice". Bareunnuri roughly translates to "righteous world" while Itaewon-ro 22 combines the street address of the presidential office with 2022, the year the office opened.
The five names will be put to a vote online at www.epeople.go.kr/idea from Friday through next June 9.
The final name will be announced later this month after combining the results of the online vote with a jury's assessment by a 70:30 ratio.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU