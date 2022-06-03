S Korea shortlists 5 names among 30,000 entries for new presidential office

Five names have been shortlisted for South Korea's new presidential office, it was announced on Friday

The shortlisted names are The People's House, Itaewon-ro 22, The People's Government Office, Mineum Government Office and Bareunnuri, Yonhap News Agency quoted the presidential office as saying.

The five were chosen from among 30,000 entries submitted by the public over a one-month period starting April 15.

The naming contest got under way after President Yoon Suk-yeol decided to move the presidential office out of Cheong Wa Dae and into what used to be the defense ministry compound to draw closer to the public.

The former presidential office, which was called Cheong Wa Dae because of its blue roof, was located on a secluded compound on a hill.

Mineum derives from Chinese characters that mean "people" and "voice". Bareunnuri roughly translates to "righteous world" while Itaewon-ro 22 combines the street address of the presidential office with 2022, the year the office opened.

The five names will be put to a vote online at www.epeople.go.kr/idea from Friday through next June 9.

The final name will be announced later this month after combining the results of the online vote with a jury's assessment by a 70:30 ratio.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)