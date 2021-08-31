S Korean PM backs early return to work for paroled Samsung leader: Report

(Reuters) - South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum told the Financial Times that he backed calls for leader Lee Jae-yong to return to managing the global tech firm weeks after being released from prison.

"We should follow legal procedures if they are needed (for his return to management) but it is not an appropriate option to ban his activities when he has already been released (from jail)," Kim told the newspaper in remarks published on Tuesday.

The Electronics vice chairman, convicted of bribery and embezzlement, walked out of prison on parole earlier in August.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)