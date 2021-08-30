Baxter in advanced talks to acquire Hill-Rom for about $10 billion: Report

-
(Reuters) - U.S.-based medical technology company Baxter International Inc is in advanced talks to buy medical equipment maker Hill-Rom Holdings Inc for about $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
A takeover deal could value Hill-Rom at around $150 per share, the report https://on.wsj.com/2WEA44h said, adding the deal could be reached by midweek if the talks do not fall apart.
Hill-Rom, founded in 1915, offers services including smart beds for patients, diagnostics and monitoring technologies, according to the company's website.
Baxter and Hill-Rom did not immediately respond when contacted by Reuters for comment.
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
