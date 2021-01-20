S&P 500, Nasdaq scale record highs as Netflix jumps; Biden takes office

-
ALSO READ
Dow, Nasdaq hit record highs as focus turns to Biden's stimulus plan
Wall Street opens lower after Biden's stimulus plan raises tax concerns
S&P 500, Nasdaq open marginally higher on 'bumper' stimulus hopes
Wall Street slips from record levels, additional stimulus uncertain
Wall Street ends lower after Trump calls off coronavirus relief talks
-
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Wednesday as Joe Biden prepared to take charge as U.S. President, while Netflix shares surged after saying it will no longer need to borrow billions of dollars to finance its TV shows and movies.
Shares of the world's largest streaming service surged 14% to add more than $30 billion to its market capitalization, helping boost the broader tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index .
Biden, due to take over as the 46th president of the United States just after noon (1700 GMT) on Wednesday, will waste little time turning the page on the Trump era, advisers said, signing a raft of 15 executive actions on issues ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to the economy to climate change.
"It's all about the inauguration, focusing first on Biden being placed into the office and then it's going to be about earnings," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut.
The Dow has gained about 57% in the four years since Donald Trump assumed office on Jan. 20, 2017, which compares with a 72% jump in the first term of the Obama administration.
Bets on a bigger pandemic relief plan and higher infrastructure spending under the Biden administration, and a Democrat-controlled Congress have been pivotal in driving major U.S. stock indexes to all-time peaks this month.
Six of the 11 S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology, communication services and consumer discretionary among the biggest gainers.
Wrapping up quarterly reports from major U.S. lenders, Morgan Stanley climbed 0.8% after its quarterly profit blew past estimates as the its trading business benefited from coronavirus-induced volatility in financial markets.
S&P 500 company earnings are expected to rise by 24% in 2021 after falling 15% in 2020, according to Refinitiv data. With stock market valuations sitting close to a 20-year high, investors are hoping corporate results and profit outlooks will help them determine to what degree the valuations are justified.
At 10:12 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.52 points, or 0.53%, to 31,095.56, the S&P 500 gained 36.94 points, or 0.97%, to 3,835.85 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 219.91 points, or 1.68%, to 13,418.23.
UnitedHealth Group Inc slid 0.7% after the health insurer's quarterly profit slumped nearly 38%, weighed down by costs related to its programs to make COVID-19 testing and treatment more accessible for its customers.
Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast for a second time but its shares slipped about 0.7% as it warned that the pace of sales might slow as vaccines roll out.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.5-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.9-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P 500 posted 45 new 52-week highs and no new lows while the Nasdaq recorded 382 new highs and six new lows.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU