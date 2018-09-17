Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff buys iconic Time Magazine for $190 mn

JUST IN
AP/PTI  |  Washington 

File photo
Time Magazine is being sold by Meredith Corp to Marc Benioff, a co-founder of Salesforce, and his wife.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the iconic news magazine is being sold for $190 million to Benioff, one of four co-founders of Salesforce, a cloud computing pioneer.

The sale is occurring nearly eight months after Meredith Corp. completed its purchase of Time Inc.

Meredith, the publisher of such magazines as People and Better Homes & Gardens, had put four Time Inc publications up for sale in March.

Negotiations for the sale of the three other publications Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated are in progress.
Mon, September 17 2018. 09:05 IST

