Sanjay Bhargava to join Musk's Starlink as India Country Director

PayPal veteran Sanjay Bhargava has announced that he is all set to serve tech billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX as Starlink Country Director India starting October 1.
On Wednesday, Bhargava mentioned in a LinkedIn post that he is excited about the new role.
"Super excited to join SpaceX effective Oct 1, 2021, as Starlink Country Director India. Had worked with @elonmusk on the PayPal founding team," Bhargava wrote.
"Have been in India since 2004 and Starlink and I share a common passion for supporting a transformed India starting with Rural India," he added.
Before this, Bhargava was the chairman of his co-founded investment advisory firm Bharosa Club.
Bhargava holds a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and masters from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.
Meanwhile, recently, Musk stated on Twitter that his aerospace company SpaceX could soon launch satellite-based Internet service Starlink in India.
Musk replied to a Twitter post that the company is figuring out how the regulatory approval process in the country would work for Starlink.
"Just figuring out the regulatory approval process," he wrote.
Starlink shipped 1,00,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites.
--IANS
vc/dpb
