SpaceX to use robot chopsticks to catch largest-ever flying object

Tech billionaire took to Twitter on Monday to announce that his aerospace manufacturing firm will try to catch largest-ever flying object with robot chopsticks.

" will try to catch largest ever flying object with robot chopsticks. Success is not guaranteed, but excitement is," Musk wrote while sharing a clip from movie 'The Karate Kid'. In the clip one can see two leading actors from the film trying to catch a fly.

"Good Luck. Regardless of results, this is going to be absolutely incredible. Every small inch towards progress being made," a user replied.

"This is beyond sci-fi we have not seen anything like that in the movies," another user added.

Earlier on Sunday, the chief in reply to a tweet that tagged him said he is an alien.

A Twitter handle called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' shared a short video of Musk from a conference in which someone had asked him about the existence of aliens and captioned it as "Is an alien?"

"Of Course," Musk replied.

Meanwhile, Musk's space venture SpaceX on Sunday shipped ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm to the International Space Station. The shipment of supplies and experimental materials is expected to reach the ISS on Monday. It is the private space agency's 23rd launch for NASA since 2011.

The Dragon is also carrying fresh avocados, lemons and ice cream for the seven astronauts currently living on the laboratory orbiting 253 miles above the Earth.

In February 2018, a Falcon Heavy test flight carried a 2008-model Tesla Roadster into space, and it's now in a year-long orbit around the Sun.

