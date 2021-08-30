Is Elon Musk an alien? Guess what tech billionaire said

-
ALSO READ
Tesla ditches radar sensors Elon Musk upheld after a fatal crash
How murky legal rules allow Tesla's Elon Musk to keep moving markets
Tesla finally releases driver monitoring system using cabin camera
Bitcoin drops after Elon Musk tweets broken-heart emoji for token
Tesla's Model S Plaid Plus car is 'cancelled', tweets Elon Musk
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has stated on Twitter that he is an alien.
A Twitter user with an account called 'Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley' on Sunday asked the Tesla and SpaceX chief whether he is an alien.
"Aliens exist in Physics and Philosophy," Musk answered.
"Aliens could be among us...some people think I am an alien", but, its "not true," he added.
The Twitter handle also shared a short video of Elon Musk from a conference in which someone had asked Musk about the existence of aliens and captioned it as "Is Elon Musk an alien?"
"Of Course," Musk replied.
This is not the first time that Musk has spoken about aliens.
"Elon Musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions," Kunal Shah, Indian entrepreneur and founder of credit payments app CRED asked Musk in a tweet, earlier this year.
Musk answered: "I'm an alien".
The SpaceX chief also aims to send 10 lakh people to Mars by 2050. He has also revealed plans on achieving the daunting task of colonising the Red Planet and making human beings 'multiplanetary'.
Throwing more details about his Starship programme, Musk said the rocket would carry many megatons of cargo per year to the Red Planet to prepare Mars for a human presence by mid-century.
"Megatons per year to orbit are needed for life to become multiplanetary," Musk tweeted to his 30.7 million followers.
"Starship design goal is 3 flights/day avg rate, so over 1,000 flights/year at over 100 tonnes/flight, so every 10 ships yield 1 megaton per year to orbit."
The orbital Starship prototype "SN1" is currently under construction at SpaceX's Texas facility.
--IANS
wh/rvt/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU