Saudi Aramco plans further spending cuts to pay for dividend: Report

-
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco half-year profits plunge 50% due to Covid-19 pandemic impact
Saudi Aramco's profit falls 73%; sticks with dividend despite debt surge
Saudi Aramco reports 20.6% drop in 2019 profit over low prices, production
Saudi Aramco to cut capital spending over coronavirus; 2019 profits plunge
Saudi Aramco says it still plans to pay $75 billion in dividends for 2020
-
Saudi Aramco plans to cut its capital spending to a range of $20 billion to $25 billion this year to pay a $75 billion dividend it pledged to investors during its initial public offering last year, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The report says the new level of capital spending is largely dedicated to the state-owned group's exploration and production business and will hold for the next three years.
ALSO READ: Aramco doing due diligence for buying 20% stake in Reliance's O2C biz: CEO
Spending has been cut across the board to shore up cash as the oil industry contends with a realisation that lower crude prices could be the norm for a long period of time after the coronavirus pandemic sapped fuel demand.
Aramco had said on Sunday it expected capital expenditure for 2020 to be at the lower end of the original $25 billion to $30 billion range and the company posted a 73% plunge in second quarter profits.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU