Saudi calls on OPEC+ to be flexible as it weighs oil cut extension

-
ALSO READ
OPEC, Russia to extend record oil cuts until end of July: Draft deal
OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts in October seen at 101%
OPEC+ calls for compliance with oil cuts, Saudi says not an act of charity
Crude oil prices ease after Opec+ agrees to relax output curbs next month
Oil slides below $41 a barrel as US inventory rise revives glut worries
-
By Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler and Ahmad Ghaddar
DUBAI/MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia called on fellow OPEC+ members on Tuesday to be flexible in responding to oil market needs as it builds the case for a tighter oil production policy in 2021 to tackle weaker demand amid a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, is considering delaying a plan to boost output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), or 2% of global demand, in January to support the market.
"We as a group do not want to give the markets any excuse to react negatively," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said at a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ panel, the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).
The JMMC, which can recommend policy to the broader group, made no formal recommendations on Tuesday, three OPEC+ sources said.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, has indicated it wants a tighter policy in 2021 to draw down inventories still bulging since demand tumbled this year.
But other big producers, such as Iraq, have failed to deliver fully on promised cuts and have signalled they want some leeway to produce more oil next year.
"The markets will not be kind to those who do not stick to agreements. This is why we must be prepared to act according to the requirements of the market. I recently said we must be ready to tweak the terms of our agreement if need be," the Saudi minister said.
OPEC+, which holds a full ministerial meeting on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss policy, agreed record oil cuts earlier this year as global lockdown measures aimed at preventing the virus from spreading drove down fuel demand.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Russia would stick to its obligations under the OPEC+ deal and said the market had reached stability thanks to joint efforts. He did not say if Moscow was ready to extend existing cuts.
An option gaining support among OPEC+ nations is to keep the existing cuts of 7.7 million bpd for a further three to six months, OPEC+ sources said, rather than tapering the reduction to 5.7 million bpd in January.
Oil slipped further below $44 a barrel on Tuesday, although hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and expectations of further action by OPEC+ are lending support. [O/R]
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal, Alex Lawler, Ahmad Ghaddar, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU