Saudi, Russia violated Opec deal on output cuts, produced more crude: Iran

Iran's Opec governor said on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia and Russia have violated Opec's agreement on output cuts by producing more crude, adding that the two countries would not be able to produce enough oil to replace a reduction in Iranian output.

A set of US sanctions targeting Iran's oil industry is due to take effect in November.





Hossein Kazempour Ardebili was quoted as saying by SHANA, the oil ministry's news agency, that US sanctions on Iranian oil were "impossible", and called on US President Donald Trump to return to a nuclear deal with Tehran.