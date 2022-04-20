Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for 'dark matter'

-
ALSO READ
Covid mRNA tech may create first-ever cure for heart attacks: UK scientists
Designed vaccines for all coronavirus variants, say Indian scientists
Nuclear weapon fears in US amid Russia-Ukraine war, says new poll
Oxford scientists find gene that doubles risk of dying from Covid-19
Happy that Indian scientists developed Covid vax within few months: CJI
-
Scientists at Europe’s physics research centre will this week fire up the 27 km-long Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the machine that found the Higgs boson particle, after a shutdown for maintenance and upgrades was prolonged by Covid-19 delays.
Restarting the collider is a complex procedure, and researchers at the CERN centre have champagne on hand if all goes well, ready to join a row of bottles in the control room celebrating landmarks including the discovery of the elusive subatomic particle a decade ago.
“It’s not flipping a button,” Rende Steerenberg, in charge of control room operations, told Reuters. “This comes with a certain sense of tension, nervousness.”
Potential pitfalls include the discovery of an obstruction; the shrinking of materials due to a nearly 300 degree temperature swing; and difficulties with thousands of magnets that help keep billions of particles in a tight beam as they circle the collider tunnel beneath the Swiss-French border.
Steerenberg said the system had to work “like an orchestra”. “In order for the beam to go around all these magnets have to play the right functions and the right things at the right time,” he said.
The batch of LHC collisions observed at CERN during 2010-2013 brought proof of the existence of the long-sought Higgs boson particle which, along with its linked energy field, is thought to be vital to the formation of the universe after the Big Bang 13.7 billion years ago. But plenty remains to be discovered.
Physicists hope the resumption of collisions will help in their quest for so-called “dark matter” that lies beyond the visible universe.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU