Pak military establish not taking sides in political crisis: Shebhaz Sharif

Leader of Opposition in Pakistan Parliament Shehbaz Sharif has reiterated that the powerful military establishment is not taking sides in the current political crisis in the country and the no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Speaking on SAMAA TV's show 'Nadeem Malik Live' on Friday night, Sharif openly spoke about several thorny issues including his ties with the Army, the appointment of a new army chief, electoral reforms and the role of the army in the prevailing political situation.
Shehbaz Sharif, who is the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, also insisted that though opposition parties wanted him to be the interim prime minister, the final decision would be made by PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.
