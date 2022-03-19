Pak military establish not taking sides in political crisis: Shebhaz Sharif

Leader of Opposition in Parliament has reiterated that the powerful military establishment is not taking sides in the current political crisis in the country and the no-trust vote against Prime Minister .

Speaking on SAMAA TV's show 'Nadeem Malik Live' on Friday night, Sharif openly spoke about several thorny issues including his ties with the Army, the appointment of a new army chief, electoral reforms and the role of the army in the prevailing political situation.

Shehbaz Sharif, who is the president of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and younger brother of three-time premier Nawaz Sharif, also insisted that though opposition parties wanted him to be the interim prime minister, the final decision would be made by PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)