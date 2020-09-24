Second wave of coronavirus 'already underway' in Canada: Justin Trudeau

-
Canada is already experiencing a second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a televised address to the nation.
"The second wave is not just starting, it is already underway," Trudeau said on Wednesday.
Canada's public health experts are sounding the alarm as the number of COVID-19 infections surpassed 147,000 on Wednesday.
Since the beginning of September, Canadian authorities have recorded nearly 20,000 new infections, including more than 7,500 in the last week alone, according to government data.
