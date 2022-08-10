Shameless provocation: N Korea in letter to China on Pelosi's Taiwan trip

-
ALSO READ
Xi's chances of securing third term looks bleak over economic downturn
US's Nancy Pelosi meets Ukraine PM Zelenskyy in unannounced visit to Kyiv
Xi Jinping set to secure historic third-term as China's President
China fumes as Pelosi visits Taiwan: What makes the island so important?
Xi promotes Communist Party youth wings' role ahead of key congress
-
North Korea's ruling Workers' Party (WPK) sent a formal message to the Communist Party of China denouncing US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last week as a "shameless provocation", Pyongyang's state media reported Wednesday.
In the "solidarity letter" sent to the party's central committee the previous day, the WPK also called the US House of Representatives' trip a "serious infringement" of Beijing's sovereignty, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
The WPK then expressed "full support" for the CPC and the Chinese government in their "just and legitimate" steps to "resolutely repulse the US arbitrariness" and pledged to continue offering full support over the Taiwanese issue, Yonhap News Agency quoted the KCNA as saying in its report.
Last week, Pyongyang's foreign ministry was quick in responding to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling it an "impudent interference" into the internal affairs of another nation.
North Korea has recently stressed its strong ties with China amid the heightening Washington-Beijing tensions.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU