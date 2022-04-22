Shanghai to launch new campaigns aiming to cut Covid transmission chains

-
ALSO READ
Shanghai metro solidifies status as world's longest, total length at 831 km
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
China manufacturing falls to 5-month low as anti-virus controls tighten
Shanghai hospital bears the brunt of China's Covid-19 response
Shanghai cuts some tourism trips on Covid-19 cases again after resumption
-
Shanghai will start a series of campaigns on Friday aimed at cutting off all Covid-19 transmission chains in communities as soon as possible, local authorities said.
Tiered community control measures will be carried out to minimise the movements and gatherings of people, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.
Shanghai will also adopt different policies for Covid-19 testing and screening in different areas, they added.
The entire city has been divided into areas belonging to three categories as part of its targeted efforts to overcome the recent resurgence, which are closed-off management areas, restrictive control areas, and prevention areas.
Other campaigns include carrying out epidemiological investigations, traditional Chinese medicine intervention, as well as cleaning and disinfection.
In the last 24 hours, Shanghai reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic carriers, the municipal health commission said Friday.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU