Shanghai to launch new campaigns aiming to cut Covid transmission chains

will start a series of campaigns on Friday aimed at cutting off all Covid-19 transmission chains in communities as soon as possible, local authorities said.

Tiered community control measures will be carried out to minimise the movements and gatherings of people, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

will also adopt different policies for Covid-19 testing and screening in different areas, they added.

The entire city has been divided into areas belonging to three categories as part of its targeted efforts to overcome the recent resurgence, which are closed-off management areas, restrictive control areas, and prevention areas.

Other campaigns include carrying out epidemiological investigations, traditional Chinese medicine intervention, as well as cleaning and disinfection.

In the last 24 hours, reported 1,931 confirmed locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 15,698 local asymptomatic carriers, the municipal health commission said Friday.

