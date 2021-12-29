Shanghai metro solidifies status as world's longest, total length at 831 km

-
-
With two new metro lines set to go into operation on Thursday, the total length of Shanghai's metro network will extend to 831 km, continuing to be the longest in the world, according to authorities.
The opening of the two new lines will bring the total number of fully automatic metro lines in Shanghai to five, with an operating length of 167 km, ranking first in the world for the first time, Xinhua news agency quoted the Shanghai Metro as saying.
The new Line 14 with an operating length of 38 km is the first fully automatic metro line for eight-car trains in Shanghai.
With 31 stations, it is expected to serve as a horizontal artery in the metropolis.
--IANS
ksk/
