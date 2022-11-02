JUST IN
Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen to try to form new govt after election win
Jair Bolsonaro declines to concede Brazil defeat in first address
President Joe Biden hits campaign trail, blasting Republicans in Florida
Israel elections: Exit polls predict win for former PM Benjamin Netanyahu
Nawaz Sharif asks brother Shehbaz Sharif to not engage with Imran Khan
Jaishankar underlines territorial integrity while pitching SCO connectivity
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit China on Tuesday; to greet President Jinping
'Inevitable' Britons will pay more tax for stability, say Sunak, Hunt
Will file Rs 10 bn lawsuit against top election official, says Imran Khan
Jail term to third term: Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics
New dad Rafael Nadal doesn't care about playing for the No. 1 rank
Business Standard

Shehbaz Sharif meets Xi Jinping in Beijing, discusses mutual cooperation

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sharif said that they also "agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership".

Topics
Shehbaz Sharif | Xi Jinping | China

IANS  |  Beijing 

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Visiting Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese President Xi Jinping and discussed mutual cooperation between the two countries, especially in economic fields.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Sharif said that they also "agreed to increase multilateral cooperation between China and Pakistan, including CPEC, and further strengthen the strategic partnership".

The Pakistani leader also posted images of the meeting.

Sharif landed in Beijing on Tuesday night on a two-day official visit -- the first since he took office in April this year.

Before departing for China, he said in a series of tweets: "Leaving for Beijing today. Honoured to be among the first few leaders to have been invited after the historic 20th National Congress of the CPC. At a time when the world is grappling with multiple challenges, Pakistan & China stand together as friends & partners.

"My discussions with Chinese leadership will focus on revitalization of CPEC among many other things. Second phase of CPEC promises to usher in a new era of socio-economic progress that will uplift quality of our people's lives. There is a lot to learn from Chinese economic miracle."

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang and meet Chinese investors and Pakistani businessmen.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shehbaz Sharif

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 10:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.