Nawaz Sharif asks brother Shehbaz Sharif to not engage with Imran Khan

Pakistan's former premier has directed his younger brother and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to engage in any talks with former premier Imran Khan, who is currently leading a long march to Islamabad demanding snap general elections.

The elder Sharif has been living in London but functioning as the supreme leader of Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the party looks up to him for guidance in key political matters.

In a series of tweets late on Monday, said that Khan frequently claimed to bring a million people to Islamabad but has not yet managed to gather 2,000 people and was desperately looking for a face-saving gesture from the government.

"I have told Shahbaz Sharif that whether he [Imran] brings 2,000 or 20,000 people, neither he [the prime minister] should listen to any demand of this fitna [mischief] nor give him any face-saving, for which he is desperate, the PML-N chief tweeted.

He asked Prime Minister Shehbaz to instead focus all his attention on serving the people of the cash-strapped economy.

He also said that the reason for the indifference of the people towards the long march was that Khan's evil lies had been exposed before the nation.

He [Imran] told one lie after another so brazenly and stubbornly that the DG ISI [Inter-Services Intelligence] was forced to break his silence and tell the nation the truth, which he could not answer even after so many days, he said.

That is why, Nawaz maintained, adding: Imran's all emphasis as usual is on foul language.

