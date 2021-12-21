Ship sinks off Madagascar coast; 17 dead and 68 missing, says report

-
ALSO READ
China protests passage of US Navy, Coast Guard ships in Taiwan Strait
Heavy rains lash Odisha as remnants of cyclone Jawad near coast
Rajnath Singh to commission Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel Vigraha
India has great opportunity to become 'shipbuilding hub': Rajnath Singh
Massive rainfall in Odisha, alert for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh too
-
A cargo ship illegally carrying 130 passengers sank off Madagascar's northeastern coast, killing at least 17 people and leaving 68 missing, officials said Monday.
At least 45 people have been rescued from the waters of the Indian Ocean, according to a report from the Maritime and River Port Agency.
The ship, Francia, had left the city of Antanambe, in the eastern Mananara North district in the early hours of Monday, said the report. It was heading south toward the port of Soanierana Ivongo.
As it is registered as a cargo ship, it is not authorised to carry passengers and Antanambe is not an official port, said Jean Edmond Randrianantenaina, director-general of the Maritime and River Port Agency.
A hole in the ship's hull is believed to have caused it to sink, he said.
According to the information we were able to gather, water entered the engine room. The water started to rise and it swallowed up all the engines, he said.
Then the ship began to sink. We don't know exactly what time the water started to rise, but our interventions began around 9 am, he said.
Three boats from the national navy and the maritime agency are continuing the search for those still missing, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU