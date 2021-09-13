Massive rainfall in Odisha, alert for Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh too

-
ALSO READ
Cyclone Yaas: IAF keeps 11 transport aircraft, 25 helicopters on standby
Cyclone Yaas: NDRF advice states to prepare for worst-case scenario
Cyclone with wind speed of 155-165 kmph may hit WB-Odisha coasts on May 26
Cyclone Yaas LIVE: PM Modi to visit Odisha, West Bengal tomorrow
Cyclone LIVE: Yaas intensifies into very severe cyclonic storm, says IMD
-
Massive rainfall was recorded in several parts of Odisha as the depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast moved west-north-westwards to turn into Deep Depression in the early hours on Monday. Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to get heavy rainfall during the next 48 hours, the IMD said.
In Odisha capital Puri, two places received rainfall in excess of 500 mm over the last 24 hours along with more than three dozen other places with rainfall over 100 mm, 200 and even 400 mm during the same time.
"The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha coast moved west-northwestwards during the past six hours with a speed of 12 kmph, intensified into a Deep Depression and lay centred at 8:30 am on Monday over north coastal Odisha coast, about 20 kms west-northwest of Chandbali and 120 kms east-southeast of Keojhargarh," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said at 10 a.m.
"It is very likely to continue to move west-northwest wards across north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during next 48 hours, the IMD said, adding, it is very likely to weaken into a Depression during the next 24 hours.
The IMD has further warned of light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places & extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Monday.
Light to moderate rainfall at many places with isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Telangana on Monday and over Madhya Pradesh till Tuesday.
Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places also very likely over south Gujarat, north Konkan, north interior Maharashtra (including Vidarbha) on Monday and Tuesday.
Squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph to gusting 70 kmph very likely over north & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha, West Bengal and North Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 12 hours. The wind speed will decrease gradually becoming 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph during the subsequent 12 hours, IMD said.
The fishermen are advised not to venture into north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, and along & off Odisha, West Bengal & North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 12 hours, the weather department said.
Major rainfall in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday from Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Kendrapada, Sonepur, Boudh, Nayagarh, Kandhmal, Jajpur, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts:
Astaranga - 530.0 mm, Kakatpur - 525.0 mm, Balikuda - 440.0 mm, Kantapada - 381.0 mm, Niali - 370.0 mm, Puri - 342.5 mm, Gop - 331.0 mm, Satyabadi - 328.0 mm, Ragunathpur - 323.0 mm, Balipatna - 280.5 mm, Kendrapada - 276.0 mm, Marshaghai - 270.0 mm, Kujanga - 265.0 mm, Jagatsinghpur - 264.0 mm, Pipili - 263.0 mm, Tirtol - 245.0 mm, Brahmgiri - 240.0 mm, Paradeep - 220.8 mm, Chandikhol - 220.0 mm, Derabis - 206.0 mm, Tangi - 202.4 mm, Birmaharajpur - 200.0 mm, Bhubaneshwar - 199.0 mm, Boudhgarh - 184.0 mm, Krishnaprasad - 179.4 mm, Garadpur - 169.0 mm, Nayagarh - 154.7 mm, Ullunda - 153.4 mm, Harbhanga - 152.0 mm, Phulbani - 151.2 mm, Binjharpur - 149.4 mm, Bolagarah - 148.0 mm, Mahanga - 147.0 mm, Sonepur - 145.0 mm, Salipur - 140.0 mm, Banpur - 139.0 mm, Odagaon - 131.8 mm, Bari - 128.0 mm, Ranpur - 125.4 mm, Jajpur - 120.0 mm, Banki - 120.0 mm, Cuttack - 117.2 mm, Dashpalla - 1112.2 mm, Rairakhol - 109.0 mm and Lakhanpur - 96.2 mm.
--IANS
niv/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU