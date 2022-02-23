Silent international recognition of Afghan govt underway, claims Taliban

A senior member has claimed that silent international recognition of the Islamic Emirate government of is currently underway, adding there have been positive improvements in the country's political sector.

"This is the result of the political efforts that is full of embassies today, and in many countries we have opened our own embassies, which is a silent process of recognition," TOLO News quoted Anas Haqqani as saying in an address to tribal leaders in Khost province on Tuesday.

He said differences should not harm the country's national values and that security forces should abide by the amnesty decree of the Islamic Emirate leader.

Despite Haqqani's claim, no country has recognised the regime in yet after their take over of the country in August last year.

The have insisted that it has met all the conditions for being officially recognised.

