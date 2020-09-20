JUST IN
Simanchala Dash appointed as new advisor to IMF Executive Director

The government has approved the proposal to appoint Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.

IMF has appointed Dash for a period of three years.

He has been appointed for a period of three years.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in an order, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves proposal for appointment of Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, IMF, Washington DC for a period of three years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 20 2020. 08:02 IST

