Simanchala Dash appointed as new advisor to IMF Executive Director

-
ALSO READ
IMF approves $18 bn emergency financing for 50 countries during Covid-19
IMF projects global economy to shrink by 4.9% this year over Covid-19
Govts must invest Covid-19 aid funds selectively, says IMF chief
Small- and mid-sized business bankruptcies may triple, warns IMF
Teleworking, work form home not working for poor, young and women: IMF
-
The government has approved the proposal to appoint Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington.
He has been appointed for a period of three years.
The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in an order, "The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approves proposal for appointment of Simanchala Dash as an advisor to Executive Director, IMF, Washington DC for a period of three years.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU