Singapore October exports unexpectedly fall 3.1% y-o-y shipments drop

Singapore's October NODX unexpectedly fell 3.1% from a year earlier, coming in well below forecasts, as both electronics and non-electronics shipments dropped

Reuters  |  SINGAPORE 

An aerial view of shipping containers stacked at the port of Singapore. Photo: Reuters
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore's October non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell 3.1% from a year earlier, coming in well below forecasts, as both electronics and non-electronics shipments dropped, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figure missed a 5.7% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, and compared with a slightly revised 5.8% increase in September.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports decreased 5.3% in October after an 11.4% contraction the previous month, Enterprise Singapore said in a statement.

Economists had forecast a 4.6% rise.

 

(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; editing by Richard Pullin)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 17 2020. 08:05 IST

