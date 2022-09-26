JUST IN
Six people dead in shooting at school in Russian city of Izhevsk

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, according to media reports.

Topics
Russia | Shooting

IANS  |  Moscow 

death
Representative Image

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured in a shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk on Monday, according to media reports.

"Today, the police received a report about shooting at School 88 in Izhevsk. Police officers immediately set out to the scene. Measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect," Russia's TASS News Agency quoted law enforcers as saying.

The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated, they added.

A BBC report said that the school is located in the centre of Izhevsk, a city of about 650,000 residents, close to central government buildings.

Emergency officials are at the scene.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, September 26 2022. 14:58 IST

