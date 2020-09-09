JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Tesla skids 20% after S&P 500 snub, GM's $2-billion move on Nikola
Business Standard

SoftBank takes $10 billion hit after being unmasked as Nasdaq 'whale'

SoftBank bought $4 billion worth of options tied to underlying shares it had earlier purchased in tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix, according to the Wall Street Journal

Topics
SoftBank | Amazon | Microsoft

Agencies 

Softbank
The size of the bets means that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is now being called a "whale" — a heavy hitter with the power to move markets on his own

Shares in SoftBank retreated again on Tuesday, bringing losses in Japan to 7.7 per cent over two days following reports that the conglomerate had been making huge and risky bets on tech stocks, CNN reported.

The losses have wiped roughly $10 billion off the market value of SoftBank. How big are the bets? SoftBank bought $4 billion worth of options tied to underlying shares it had earlier purchased in tech firms like Amazon, Microsoft and Netflix, according to the Wall Street Journal. The newspaper said that the options generated an exposure of about $50 billion.

The size of the bets means that SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is now being called a "whale" — a heavy hitter with the power to move markets on his own. But investors in his company are nervous.
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 01:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU