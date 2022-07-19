South Korea reports 73,582 new Covid-19 infections, fatality rate at 0.13%

-
ALSO READ
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 24; marginal improvement in situation
Assam flood: Situation continues to improve as death toll rises to 27
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 30 as situation improves marginally
Assam flood: Situation worsens as 11 die in last 24 hrs, death toll at 81
Covid-19 pandemic: North Korea's cases at 820,000, death toll hits 42
-
South Korea reported 73,582 new Covid cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,861,593, the health authorities said Tuesday.
The daily caseload was sharply up from 26,299 the previous day, doubling 37,347 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 43,832, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the KDCA.
Among the new cases, 351 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 39,846.
The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 91, up 10 from the previous day.
Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,765. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.
--IANS
int/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU