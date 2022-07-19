South Korea reports 73,582 new Covid-19 infections, fatality rate at 0.13%

reported 73,582 new Covid cases as of midnight Monday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,861,593, the health authorities said Tuesday.

The daily caseload was sharply up from 26,299 the previous day, doubling 37,347 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 43,832, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the KDCA.

Among the new cases, 351 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 39,846.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 91, up 10 from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed, leaving the at 24,765. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

