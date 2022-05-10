South Korea's new leader offers support if North Korea denuclearises

South Korea's new president says he'll present an audacious plan to improve North Korea's economy if it denuclearises.

Yoon Suk Yeol made the offer during a speech at his inauguration ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday.

Yoon says the door to dialogue will be open to resolve North Korean nuclear threats. He says his government will be ready to work with the community to present an audacious plan that will significantly strengthen North Korea's economy and improve its citizens' livelihoods.

Yoon, who has previously vowed a tougher stance on North Korea, appears to have avoided tough words amid concerns is preparing for a nuclear test. But it was unclear if would accept his overture as the North has previously rejected similar offers to provide incentives linked to progress in its denuclearisation.

