JUST IN
Ukraine's agri output to drop this year due to landmine contamination
Sri Lanka okays two Adani Group power plants with investment over $400 mn
UNESCO chief urges tough regulation of social media to curb misinformation
Pak, Sri Lanka close in on IMF deals after raising taxes to boost economies
New Zealand hikes key rate to 4.75% to fight inflation despite cyclone
India 'number one' priority, have reduced wait time for visa: US Officials
Visa issue priority, people-to-people ties bedrock of India-US relations
Bangladesh pvt power producers seek $1bn foreign currency to import fuel
Saving for retirement? You need at least $3 million, says study
Pakistan approves Bill to roll out higher taxes, nears IMF bailout
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Alibaba Group's profit surges 69% on low costs, online shopping in pandemic
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

South Korea to invest $172 mn in nurturing semiconductor talents

South Korean govt and the country's major chipmakers agreed to jointly nurture more than 2,300 top-level talents in semiconductor field over next decade in an effort to maintain global tech prowess

Topics
South Korea | semiconductor industry

IANS  |  Seoul 

Semiconductors
Photo: Bloomberg

The South Korean government and the country's major chipmakers agreed on Thursday to jointly nurture more than 2,300 top-level talents in the semiconductor field over the next decade in an effort to maintain global technology prowess, the industry ministry said.

The ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics Co., SK hynix Inc. and the Korea Semiconductor Industry Association, which calls for earmarking a total of 222.9 billion won ($171.72 million) together starting this year through 2032 for various research and development projects, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The projects will be led by chipmakers in cooperation with universities, through which the country is expected to secure at least 2,365 experts holding a master's degree or higher in the semiconductor field over the next 10 years, it added, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move came as the government has been extending support for the chips industry amid intensifying global competition and manpower shortages facing the sector.

Semiconductors are a key export item for South Korea, accounting for around 20 percent of the country's total exports.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 19:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.