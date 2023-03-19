SpaceX Starship's may take first orbital test flight in April: Elon Musk

-
ALSO READ
SpaceX may attempt Starship rocket launch in March, says Elon Musk
Last-minute problem keeps SpaceX rocket, astronauts grounded: Report
SpaceX's Starship only 50% likely to pass first orbital mission: Musk
SpaceX launches four astronauts from US, Russia, and UAE to space station
Musk's deep space rocket Starship completes flight-like dress rehearsal
-
Long awaited, SpaceX Starship vehicle could launch on its first-ever orbital test flight by the end of April this year, according to CEO Elon Musk.
However, the first flight depends on licence approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
"SpaceX will be ready to launch Starship in a few weeks, then launch timing depends on FAA licence approval," Musk wrote on Twitter.
"Assuming that takes a few weeks, the first launch attempt will be near the end of the third week of April," he added.
Starship consists of a giant first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 50 metres upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. Both stainless-steel vehicles are designed to be fully and rapidly reusable, and both are powered by SpaceX's next-gen Raptor engine -- 33 for Super Heavy and six for Starship.
Musk said recently that there is only a 50 per cent chance that the first-ever orbital mission of SpaceX's huge Starship vehicle will be a success.
But he also stressed that SpaceX is building multiple Starship vehicles at the South Texas site. These will be launched in relatively quick succession over the coming months, and there's about an 80 per cent chance one of them will reach orbit this year.
"So I think we've got, hopefully, about an 80 per cent chance of reaching orbit this year," Musk said during an interview at the Morgan Stanley Conference.
"It'll probably take us a couple more years to achieve full and rapid reusability."
The giant, stainless-steel vehicle will be the most powerful rocket ever to fly, featuring about 2.5 times more thrust at liftoff than NASA's iconic Saturn V, Space.com reported Musk as saying at the conference.
SpaceX is developing Starship to get people and cargo to the Moon and Mars, and perform a variety of other spaceflight tasks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 12:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU