'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings past $1 bn, first for Covid-era film

Spider-Man fans continued jamming theaters to see the newest instalment of the superhero franchise, putting aside concerns about rising Covid-19 cases and pushing the film beyond the $1 billion mark to become the top-grossing film of 2021 globally.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” took in an estimated $81.5 million in domestic ticket sales in its second weekend, the studio behind the film, Sony Group, said on Sunday. The movie, produced along with Walt Disney’s Marvel Studios, had the second-biggest opening in Hollywood history last week, trailing only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”
As it has in so many businesses, the pandemic intensified trends already at play in the movie industry. A few big event pictures now grab most of the ticket sales, while other films struggle to find an audience. “No Way Home” maintained its top spot even as a number of new releases vied for Christmas holiday patrons, including the kid-targeted “Sing 2,” which researcher Comscore said brought in $23.8 million domestically over the three-day weekend.
“No Way Home” features an all-star cast, including Tom Holland as the titular superhero and Zendaya as his girlfriend, MJ. In a further tie-in with the Marvel universe, Benedict Cumberbatch also stars as the magic-wielding neurosurgeon Doctor Strange. Other actors from the “Spider-Man” series also appear. The related social media buzz drew fans out of their homes and into theaters, the only place “No Way Home” was available.
“Sing 2,” a sequel to the animated film about animals putting on a show from Comcast’s Universal Pictures, was recommended by about 68 per cent of critics. The picture includes the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. Its five-day North America total was $41 million, Universal said, including about $1.6 million from some limited Thanksgiving weekend showings.
“The Matrix Resurrections,” from Warner Bros., finished third, with $12 million. Its cast includes Keanu Reeves as the gravity-defying computer programmer, Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, as his dangerous sidekick and love interest. The film, an attempt to revive the franchise after an 18-year hiatus, debuted in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service, potentially diluting its box office. About 68 per cent of critics recommended it, according to Rotten Tomatoes.
