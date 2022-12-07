JUST IN
Business Standard

Sri Lanka health ministry removes Covid curbs for international arrivals

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has removed Covid-19 restrictions that were in place on for foreign arrivals

Topics
sri lanka | Coronavirus | foreign travel

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sril Lanka (Photo : Wikipedia)
Sril Lanka (Photo : Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka's Health Ministry on Wednesday said it has removed Covid-19 restrictions that were in place on for foreign arrivals.

In a statement, the Ministry that the requirement to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate by any person arriving from overseas has been removed with immediate effect, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also, the requirement for a negative Covid-19 test on arrival or before boarding, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen tests (RAT), was no longer required.

If foreign nationals or tourists test positive for the virus after landing in Sri Lanka, they should isolate themselves for seven days in a private hospital, hotel, or where they reside, said the Ministry.

It added that the cost of treatment or isolation should be borne by themselves.

--IANS

ksk/

 

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 15:59 IST

