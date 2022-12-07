Los Angeles sees surge in Covid-19 cases again; infections spike by 75%

is experiencing another Covid-19 surge, with cases rising by 75 per cent in the last week.

The County reported an average of 3,721 daily cases in the seven-day period ending on Monday, up from 2,128 the prior week, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest case rate doubled what it was just before Thanksgiving, and tripled the rate recorded in the first week of November.

Covid-19 deaths have also started to increase.

The County recorded 76 Covid-19 deaths for the week ending Monday, up from 53 fatalities reported in the prior week.

"While there still is uncertainty about what the impact of Covid-19 will be this winter, there is mounting evidence that we are entering another Covid-19 surge," the county's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

"There is a common line of thinking that the pandemic is over, that Covid-19 is no longer of concern," she said.

"But given both the increases in hospitalizations and the lack of certainty in the winter trajectory for Covid-19, it's important to continue common-sense mitigation strategies that we know work to limit transmission and illness, including masking and being up-to-date on vaccines and boosters."

Officials have urged the public to get Covid-19 vaccines and boosters to prevent severe illnesses.

Fatality rates are highest among those who either have not been vaccinated or are not up to date on their booster shot, according to health officials.

