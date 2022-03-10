Sri Lanka imposes import restrictions on 367 'non-essential' items

has imposed import restrictions on 367 items such as milk products, fruits and fish that have been dubbed “non-essential” as part of the bid to tackle the economic crisis triggered by forex shortages. The import control by a Gazette notification dated March 9 makes the 367 items to be barred from importing without a valid license. It mostly relates to food items such as fish meat, fish fillets, milk and cream, buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, butter and other fat and oil derived from milk; dairy spreads, cheese and curd, grapes, fresh or dried, apples, pears, chocolate and oranges. Any importers, who intend to import any goods specified in the Gazette, are entitled to have a valid license issued by the Controller General of Imports and Exports Control prior to the date of Bill of Lading: Airway Bill of such importation, the notice said. While some items have been brought under licensing, some have been subjected to taxes and some under taxes and licensing, the government said.

Lanka to pay 20 rupees per $ incentive will pay an extra 20 rupees for every dollar sent by migrant workers ahead of its new year celebrations next month, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to boost remittances to manage its worst financial crisis in years. celebrates new year on April 13-14, and migrant workers typically send more money in March and early April.

