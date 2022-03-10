JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy

With sanction after sanction, future looks darker for Russia's oil industry
Business Standard

Sri Lanka imposes import restrictions on 367 'non-essential' items

The import control by a Gazette notification dated March 9 makes the 367 items to be barred from importing without a valid license

Topics
sri lanka

Reuters 

Dairy
Photo: Shutterstock

Sri Lanka has imposed import restrictions on 367 items such as milk products, fruits and fish that have been dubbed “non-essential” as part of the bid to tackle the economic crisis triggered by forex shortages. The import control by a Gazette notification dated March 9 makes the 367 items to be barred from importing without a valid license. It mostly relates to food items such as fish meat, fish fillets, milk and cream, buttermilk, curdled milk and cream, yogurt, butter and other fat and oil derived from milk; dairy spreads, cheese and curd, grapes, fresh or dried, apples, pears, chocolate and oranges. Any importers, who intend to import any goods specified in the Gazette, are entitled to have a valid license issued by the Controller General of Imports and Exports Control prior to the date of Bill of Lading: Airway Bill of such importation, the notice said. While some items have been brought under licensing, some have been subjected to taxes and some under taxes and licensing, the government said.

Lanka to pay 20 rupees per $ incentive Sri Lanka will pay an extra 20 rupees for every dollar sent by migrant workers ahead of its new year celebrations next month, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, as the country seeks to boost remittances to manage its worst financial crisis in years. Sri Lanka celebrates new year on April 13-14, and migrant workers typically send more money in March and early April.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, March 10 2022. 00:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.