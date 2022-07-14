Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa e-mails resignation letter to Speaker: Report

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa e-mailed a letter of resignation to the speaker of the country's parliament late on Thursday, a source familiar with the matter said, reported Reuters.

It was not immediately clear if the letter, sent shortly after Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore, would be accepted in e-mail form, the source added.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa was allowed to enter Singapore on Thursday on a "private visit", a day after he fled the country to the Maldives without resigning as promised in the face of public revolt against his government's mishandling of the economy.

A Saudi airlines flight - SV 788 - carrying Rajapaksa landed at the Singapore Changi Airport shortly after 7 pm (local time).

A spokesperson for Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Rajapaksa has been "allowed entry into Singapore on a private visit", reported PTI.

He has not asked for asylum and neither has he been granted any asylum, the spokesperson said, adding Singapore generally does not grant requests for asylum.

Rajapaksa, the 73-year-old leader who had promised to resign on Wednesday instead appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Acting President hours after he fled to the Maldives, escalating the political crisis and triggering a fresh wave of protests in the island nation.

On Saturday, Rajapaksa had announced that he will step down on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence, blaming him for the unprecedented economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.

Rajapaksa, who enjoys immunity from prosecution while he is president, fled the country without resigning to avoid the possibility of arrest by the new government.

Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena Thursday informed Rajapaksa that he should submit his resignation letter as soon as possible or else he will consider other options to remove him from the office. Some media outlets reported that the Speaker's office has received the resignation letter from Rajapaksa. However, there was no official confirmation as yet.

The Speaker said that since an acting President has been appointed, his office is exploring the legal provisions to consider the option of "have vacated his post" if the President does not tender in his letter of resignation.