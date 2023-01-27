JUST IN
World Food Programme secures $71mn to address food crisis in Africa
Business Standard

State Bank of Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall by $923 mn

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $923 million last week

Topics
forex market | Forex reserves | Pakistan

IANS  |  Islamabad 

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said its foreign exchange reserves had decreased by $923 million last week.

During the week ending on January 20, the total foreign exchange reserves of the Pakistani central bank fell to around $3.67 billion, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday night.

The decrease was "due to external debt repayments", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks came at $5.77 billion, it said.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the South Asian country stood at about $9.45 billion, according to the SBP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 15:29 IST

