JUST IN
Rupee appreciates by 62 paise to close at 80.78 against US dollar
Rupee up 71 paise to 80.69 against dollar amid moderating US CPI data
Rupee slides 38 paise against dollar as traders jittery before US CPI
Rupee falls 30 paise to close at 81.77 against US dollar as Sensex tumbles
Rupee closes at 81.77 against dollar ahead of US inflation data
Rupee falls 17 paise to 81.64 against US dollar amid weak domestic equities
Indian Rupee tipped to open tad lower ahead of US inflation data on Friday
Rupee strengthens to over one-month high on FPI flows, weak dollar
Rupee closes at 81.47 against US dollar amid fall in crude oil prices
Forex cover for imports may fall to lowest this year under Modi govt
You are here: Home » Finance » Money & Forex Markets » News
Billionaire Hinduja brothers end family feud on pact signed in 2014
Business Standard

Forex drops by $1.09 bn to $529 bn on sharp decline in gold reserves: Data

The gold reserves dropped by $705 million to $37.057 billion

Topics
Forex  | Forex reserves | Foreign exchange reserves

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Forex kitty drops by USD 1.09 bn to USD 529.99 bn
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by $235 million to $17.39 billion

India's foreign exchange reserves dropped by USD 1.087 billion to stand at USD 529.994 billion for the week ended November 4 on a sharp decline in the gold reserves, the Reserve Bank said on Friday.

In the previous reporting week, the reserves had swelled by USD 6.561 billion to reach USD 531.081 billion, making it the biggest weekly jump in a year.

In October 2021, the country's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of USD 645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the kitty to defend the rupee amid pressures caused by global developments.

Foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, decreased by USD 120 million to USD 470.727 billion during the week to November 4, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

The gold reserves dropped by USD 705 million to USD 37.057 billion, it said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 235 million to USD 17.39 billion.

The country's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also dipped by USD 27 million to USD 4.82 billion in the reporting week, the apex bank data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Forex

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 18:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.