State Dept looking at GSA decision to start Presidential transition: Pompeo

-
ALSO READ
In pics: Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue
Mike Pompeo to attend intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar: Donald Trump
China, Russia, Cuba getting seats on UNHRC an embarrassment for UN: Pompeo
US State Secretary Pompeo starts his visit to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, UAE
Mike Pompeo calls for unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote
-
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department began the process of looking into the General Service Administration's (GSA) decision to initiate the presidential transition process.
The GSA on Monday said it determined that projected President-elect Joe Biden's transition team could access post-election resources and services. President Donald Trump approved of the move, although he has not conceded defeat.
FToday we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law. We'll make this work," Pompeo told
Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by all major US media outlets while several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, have officially certified the results.
Trump has filed legal challenges in several of these key swing states but his path to change the results has narrowed significantly. Trump's team has filed more than 30 lawsuits, most of which have been dismissed or withdrawn.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU