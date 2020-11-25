JUST IN
Business Standard

State Dept looking at GSA decision to start Presidential transition: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department began the process of looking into the General Service Administration's (GSA) decision to initiate the presidential transition process

ANI  |  US 

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, arrives at the airport in New Delhi
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said his department began the process of looking into the General Service Administration's (GSA) decision to initiate the presidential transition process.

The GSA on Monday said it determined that projected President-elect Joe Biden's transition team could access post-election resources and services. President Donald Trump approved of the move, although he has not conceded defeat.

FToday we began the process to see what the GSA's decision was, and will do everything that's required by law. We'll make this work," Pompeo told

Biden has been projected to win the November 3 election by all major US media outlets while several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia, have officially certified the results.

Trump has filed legal challenges in several of these key swing states but his path to change the results has narrowed significantly. Trump's team has filed more than 30 lawsuits, most of which have been dismissed or withdrawn.

First Published: Wed, November 25 2020. 09:31 IST

