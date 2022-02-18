Stocks steady as Blinken agrees to meet Russia's foreign minister

-
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister to visit Ukraine, tells Russia to end military buildup
UK considers more troops for NATO amid Russia-Ukraine crisis
Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from border with Ukraine 'false': US
Biden to send troops to east Europe to counter Russia: US officials
Ukraine is willing to be 'flexible', could drop NATO bid to avoid war
-
U.S. stock futures bounced on Friday and selling pressure eased in Asian share markets after the U.S. Secretary of State agreed to a meeting with Russia's foreign minister, raising hopes for a diplomatic solution to the East-West standoff over Ukraine.
S&P 500 futures jumped 0.5% on the news and Nasdaq futures rose 0.6%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia shares outside Japan was last down 0.5%, but markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul all pared deeper morning losses.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week provided Russia does not invade Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said.
"It's better news than what we had yesterday," said Kyle Rodda, an analyst at IG Markets in Melbourne. "But we've seen diplomatic talks go nowhere before, and the troops are still on the border, so risks remain."
Wall Street had taken a dive overnight, with the S&P 500 dropping 2.1% and the Nasdaq off 2.9% - while gold shot to an eight-month peak - on renewed U.S. warnings of an imminent Russian invasion.
Investors fear a wider war as one of the deepest crises in post-Cold War relations plays out, with Russia wanting security guarantees, including Ukraine's never joining NATO.
Overnight, safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and Swiss franc climbed to two-week highs on the dollar and they retreated a little bit in Asia trade.
Treasuries likewise gave back some overnight gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield last up two basis points (bps) to 1.9876%. Two-year yields also rose two bps to 1.4909%.
Oil dipped and Brent crude futures were last down 0.5% on Friday at $92.47 a barrel, more than 4% below Monday's peak, and U.S. crude fell 0.5% to $91.26 a barrel. Gold dipped about 0.4% from its high to $1,889 an ounce.
Rates Race
Concern about conflict in Ukraine comes with markets already rattled by a rates outlook that could hold as many as seven Federal Reserve increases in the year ahead.
St. Louis Fed president James Bullard on Thursday reiterated his call for the Fed funds rate to be raised to 1% by July to combat stubbornly high inflation and Fed funds futures price about a 1/3 chance of a 50 bps hike next month to begin.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said the pace of hikes will need to be faster than previous cycles.
"Markets have been particularly volatile recently and virtually everyone adjusted their Fed hike calls higher," said NatWest Markets' strategist Jan Nevruzi.
"The consensus seems to range between 5 (our view) and 7 (every meeting) hikes and I do believe the right number lays somewhere in between. Given the strong growth trend and elevated inflation, it wouldn't be too surprising to see a hike at every meeting from now on," Nevruzi said.
On Friday, Japan reported a fifth straight month of inflation, with energy prices posting their biggest annual rise in 41 years.
Elsewhere in currency markets the dollar held its bid and was firm at $1.1359 per euro and $0.7181 per Aussie .
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU