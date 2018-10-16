Stormy Daniels' defamation suit rejected; she now owes Trump legal fees!

President scored his first major legal victory Monday against porn star Stormy Daniels, as a federal US judge rejected her defamation suit against him.



Rejecting her lawsuit over a tweet by accusing her of “a total con job” was thrown out by a judge who said the president was engaging in free speech.

US District Judge S James Otero in Los Angeles tossed out the defamation suit Daniels filed earlier this year after claimed on Twitter that the adult film actress had invented threats to silence her over her claims the pair slept together more than a decade ago.

"The Court agrees with Mr Trump's argument because the tweet in question constitutes 'rhetorical hyperbole' normally associated with politics and public discourse in the United States," Otero wrote in his ruling.

"The First Amendment (of the US Constitution) protects this type of rhetorical statement."

Daniels - real name - still has a separate lawsuit against the president linked to $130,000 in hush money she was paid by Trump's lawyer shortly before the November 2016 presidential election to keep quiet about an alleged affair.

Clifford’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, had called the tweet an attack on his client’s credibility, arguing that she should be compensated for what he called the resulting “harm to her reputation, emotional harm, exposure to contempt, ridicule, and shame,” along with threats to her physical safety.



The judge awarded Trump reasonable attorney’s fees.

The money now owed by Clifford to compensate Trump team of lawyers for their work on the case over nearly six months will not be insignificant, reported NYT. While Charles J. Harder, a lawyer for Trump, said Monday that the fees had yet to be determined, the case required several lawyers and multiple court filings.