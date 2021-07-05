Strong explosion rocks Caspian Sea sector near Azerbaijani gas field

-
ALSO READ
Govt challenges Panna-Mukta field arbitration before English High Court
Sell oilfields; hive off drilling, other services: Oil ministry to ONGC
Investigation begun into China gas line explosion; death toll now 25
Govt may give Cairn oil field instead of paying $1.4 billion: Sources
3 teenage boys dead, 2 injured in hand-grenade explosion in Pakistan
-
A strong explosion shook the Caspian Sea area where Azerbaijan has extensive offshore oil and gas fields and a column of fire rose late Sunday, but the state oil company said none of its platforms were damaged.
The cause of the blast was not immediately determined, but state oil company SOCAR said preliminary information indicated it was a mud volcano.
The Caspian Sea has a high concentration of such volcanoes, which spew both mud and flammable gas.
SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmadov was quoted by the Azerbaijani news agency APA as saying the blast took place about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Umid gas field, which is 75 kilometers (45 miles) off the coast of the capital, Baku.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU