Strong undersea quake shakes central Indonesia; no tsunami warning

-
ALSO READ
Massive earthquake of 7.2 magnitude rocks Japan, tsunami warning issued
Sea change: Global freight industry sails out of the digital dark ages
At least eight dead, dozens hurt as Indonesia quake shakes East Java
Warning centre cancels Hawaii tsunami watch after huge Pacific quake
Tsunami watch for New Zealand, Fiji after massive undersea earthquake
-
A strong, shallow underwater earthquake shook central Indonesia on Monday but no serious damage was immediately reported and no tsunami warning was issued.
The US Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.2 quake was centred at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles) about 98 km (60 miles) west-northwest of Luwuk, a town in Central Sulawesi province.
Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency official Taufan Maulana said the quake was felt in many parts of the province but there was no danger of a tsunami.
Still, many people in the provincial capital of Palu ran to higher ground, haunted by the memory of a devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake in the city three years ago that set off a tsunami as well as a phenomenon called liquefaction, in which wet soil collapses because of the shaking. More than 4,000 people died.
I felt the shaking was strong...people were running from their houses, said Muhammad Rusli, a resident of Ampana town. He said most people ran to higher ground and there was a power blackout following the quake.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago of 271 million people, is frequently struck by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions because of its location on the Ring of Fire, an arc of volcanos and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.
In January, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake killed at least 105 people, injured nearly 6,500, and displaced more than 92,000 in West Sulawesi province.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU