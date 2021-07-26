Covid: UAE extends ban on passenger flights from India till August 2

National carrier Etihad Airways on Monday informed that from India to the (UAE) will remain suspended till August 2.

The date could be extended, depending on directions by the UAE authorities, Khaleej Times reported citing Etihad Airways Guest Relations.

"We've just received confirmation that from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities," Etihad Airways Guest Relations said in a tweet.

Last month, the Canadian government also announced that it is extending the ban on incoming passenger from India for another month due to the Delta variant of COVID-19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)