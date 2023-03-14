SVB collapse: Moody's changes outlook on US banking system to 'negative'

-
ALSO READ
SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?
SVB crisis: How the ripples of the bank's plunge reached foreign shores
Asia witnesses limited contagion risk from Silicon Valley Bank's woes
SVB's stranded deposits spread the pain from tech to Napa Valley
SVB crisis sends jitters through startup world: Here's what we know
-
Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday revised its outlook on the U.S. banking system to "negative" from "stable", citing heightened risks for the sector after the rapid unraveling of SVB Financial Group fueled fears of contagion.
Bank runs at Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate Capital Corp and Signature Bank have deteriorated the operating environment for the sector that is now battling a crisis of confidence, both from investors and depositors, the ratings agency said.
Lenders that had "substantial" unrealized securities losses and uninsured deposits may be hurt more as customers look for safer alternatives to park their funds.
Moody's also said it was expecting the Federal Reserve to continue tightening monetary policy, in contrast to some others who are expecting the bank collapses this month to reshape the trajectory for interest rate hikes.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 22:01 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU