Taiwan applies to join pacific trade deal days after China

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Ahead of CPC's centenary, Xi administers loyalty pledge to senior leaders
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Chinese President is frustrated with some of his officials. Here's why
CPC 'commands the gun', says Xi, asking military to expedite modernisation
-
Taiwan has submitted an application to join a Pacific trade deal, just days after China sent its own request to become a member of the agreement which was once pushed by the U.S. as a way to isolate Beijing and solidify American dominance in the region.
The Taiwanese application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership was sent to New Zealand, according to two people familiar with the situation. Taiwan’s government will announce the decision Thursday morning, according to one of the people.
Taiwan already has free-trade deals with two of the members - New Zealand and Singapore - and has been working toward joining the trade agreement for years, with President Tsai Ing-wen making it a key goal for her final term in office. However, China opposes any move to deal openly with Taiwan, which will make the discussions between Beijing, Taipei and the 11 member nations difficult.
In an interview last month, Tsai said the main obstacles to Taiwan joining would be political, as some of the member nations didn’t have diplomatic relations with the island. However, Japan and other nations with which Taiwan had close ties had already said they supported any application, she said.
Tsai’s government, which views Taiwan as an already de facto sovereign nation, has made building out support from democratic allies in the region a crucial part of its efforts to counter rising pressure from Beijing. That includes closer ties with CPTPP members such as Australia, which is in the midst of a trade dispute with China, and Japan, which is a key trading partner and the largest economy in CPTPP. Lawmakers from Japan’s ruling party last month backed Taiwan’s entry into the deal.
After China announced it’s bid last week, Taipei’s Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua told reporters that China had surprised CPTPP members with its sudden bid, adding that there were concerns whether China could meet the deal’s high standards.
Australia also reacted cautiously to China’s application, noting that any applicant would need “a track record of compliance with its commitments in the WTO and existing trade agreements,” according to a statement from Trade Minister Dan Tehan. Australia is currently suing China at the World Trade Organization over tariffs on barley and wine.
Taiwan’s government will explain any developments in due course, the foreign ministry’s spokeswoman Joanne Ou said via text message, without confirming or denying the application.
New Zealand is the depositary nation for the deal and will forward it to the other 10 nations. New Zealand’s foreign affairs ministry didn’t reply to an email requesting comment sent after business hours.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU