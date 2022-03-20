Taiwan's Foreign Minister warns China against changing international order

-
ALSO READ
US lawmakers' visit to Taipei irks China as tensions rise in Taiwan Strait
USA's Antony Blinken talks to Chinese foreign minister over Taiwan
Taiwan jails 5 Chinese bizmen for buying votes for Kuomintang candidate
Chinese warplane entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday
China won't attack during President Tsai's term, says Taiwan's official
-
Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Saturday warned China against changing international order by spreading authoritarianism.
Wu said in an interview with Australia's Sky News that China "wants to change the international order" and spread its authoritarian system to Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. He said that if Taiwan falls, the rest of the region will be impacted, reported Taiwan News.
"Taiwan must stand very strong in resisting the expansion of authoritarianism and we will fight very hard to protect not only Taiwan's sovereignty but also Taiwan's democratic way of life," he said.
Wu pointed out that in 2021 alone, China sent nearly 1,000 sorties into Taiwan's air defense identification zone.
He added that China has strengthened its naval forces in recent years and has continuously pointed missiles at Taiwan, reported Taiwan News.
The foreign minister said Taiwan has begun conversations with "like-minded countries" about the Chinese threat and what approach Taiwan should take to best defend itself.
Wu said Taiwan is striving to increase its defense spending to protect its sovereignty, democracy, and territory, reported Taiwan News.
"The way we try to do it is to make more investments in our own defense and defending Taiwan is not just Taiwan's responsibility," he said.
Taiwan is responsible for protecting its own sovereignty, democracy and territory and it is determined to do so, Wu asserted.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU