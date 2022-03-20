China's fighter jets, bombers enter Taiwan air defence identification zone

-
ALSO READ
Chinese Y-8 spotter plane enters Taiwan's air defense identification zone
7 military aircrafts of Chinese PLA enter Taiwan's air defence zone
Chinese military plane enters Taiwan's defence zone, 7th intrusion in Dec
Joe Biden says he and Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement
More Chinese ships tried to enter Japan's territorial waters in 2021
-
Two fighter jets, as well as two bombers, had entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Saturday.
The Ministry of National Defense reported that a Shenyang J-11 and a Shenyang J-16 fighter jet as well as two Xi'an H-6 bombers had entered Taiwan's ADIZ, reported Taiwan News.
The almost daily intrusions have been described as part of a tactic to exhaust Taiwan's Air Force and air defense organization, and in some cases also to gain information about missile tests by Taiwan.
On Friday, China's Shandong aircraft carrier also sailed through the Taiwan Strait, though Beijing described the journey as a routine exercise.
Meanwhile, two Shenyang J-11 fighter jets and a Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine helicopter entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday.
The Ministry of National Defense informed that Taiwan's Air Force jets issued radio warnings telling the Chinese aircraft to turn back immediately reported Taiwan News.
The military also said it deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activities of the People's Liberation Army Air Force jets and helicopters.
Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China, despite the fact that the two sides have been governed separately for more than seven decades.
Taipei, on the other hand, has countered the Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by Beijing. China has threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU